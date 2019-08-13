|
Mary Vanderlinden
Belfair - Mary fought hard to live a long life to the very end passing away on July 21, 2019. She lived a great life for 80 years and was proud of her long life. She was a long time resident of Belfair calling it her home, loving hood canal and all her friends there. Mary worked as a Real Estate Agent for for Reid Real Estate retiring after a 30 year career.
She is survived by her children Cheri Serphin, Jerry Esser, Scott Esser and Becky Esser as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She loved being a mom, grandma and great grandma. Being with her family always brightened her life. She is also survived by her precious dog, Cosmo.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on August 17 at 1:00 at the Belfair Eagles.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 13, 2019