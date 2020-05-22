|
Mary Walsh Seidel
Port Orchard - Mary Elizabeth Walsh was born at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY on November 10, 1935 and passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at home surrounded by family in Port Orchard, WA. She was the younger of two children born to her parents William and Bridget Walsh, having a brother William (Bill). Both parents and her brother predeceased her. Mary was extremely proud of her Irish heritage. Both of her parents were born in Ireland before immigrating to the United States where they met and married. Her father was a non-commissioned officer assigned to the garrison, with the responsibility of supporting the cadets and other members of the staff at the Academy. Her mother raised their family. Mary attended grade school at West Point. After her father retired the family moved to the nearby Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. She graduated from the high school there in 1954, in a class of 13 (7 girls and 6 boys). Following graduation Mary moved to the Washington, DC area where she began her long career in the federal civil service. Her first job there was at the Civil Aviation Agency (now the Federal Aviation Administration). She also worked at the headquarters of the US Army's Military District of Washington. There she met her first husband and lived in Virginia where her two children, Claire and Charles were born. Her husband's career took her to Minneapolis, MN and San Francisco, CA before returning to Virginia. Following her divorce she worked at the Office of the Army Surgeon General while raising her children. It was here that she met her husband, Fred, an active duty Army officer. They were married in 1975. His Army career took them to several varied assignments across the country, including Honolulu, HI, San Antonio, TX, and Denver, CO before returning again to the Washington, DC area. During those years Mary was able to continue her career in the civil service. Her last position was as a White House Liaison Specialist in the Office of the Army Chief of Staff, at the Pentagon. Mary completed her almost 40 year career of government service in September 2001. She retired the week before September 11th, so was not in the Pentagon on the day of the attack. She did however lose several friends and co-workers that day. After her retirement she and Fred moved to Fort Collins, CO for 4 years, before settling in Port Orchard. During their marriage and especially after retirement Mary enjoyed travel. She and Fred went on several cruises in the Caribbean, in Europe, and to Alaska. They also traveled in several European and Asian countries. She visited Ireland twice, the second time with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. She was proud to share her heritage, and to visit her parents' home towns with her family. Her last big adventure was a trip to Scotland with Fred and her daughter and son-in-law. Mary treasured all of the friendships that she made with co-workers and other military family members. She had developed close relationships with other wives of the Medical Service Corps, in which Fred served. She maintained contact with them after retirement, and enjoyed renewing these friendships during the reunions of the Silver Caduceus Association. Mary is survived by her husband of 45 years, her two children, three grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Final arrangements for a memorial service have not yet been made. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Fred Hutch Cancer Research Foundation or other similar organizations. We would like to thank CHI Franciscan Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time.
