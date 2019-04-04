Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Salvation Army Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathew Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathew Aaron Murray


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mathew Aaron Murray Obituary
Mathew Aaron Murray

Bremerton - Mathew Aaron Murray (Matt) of Bremerton passed away at home March 28, 2019. Matt was born August 31, 1962 to the late Leonard and Donna (Simpson) Murray. Matt joined the United States Army becoming an Army Airborne Ranger. Matt spent 13 years in the Army. He married Sally Jo Kinghammer on December 10, 2010. He is survived by his wife, Sally Jo; son, Justin (Laura) Murray; daughter, Melissa Murray; mother, Donna Simpson and sister, Linsey Simmons. A Memorial Service will be at the Salvation Army Church, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2PM. Mathew Aaron Murray Bremerton August 31, 1962 to March 28, 2019
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now