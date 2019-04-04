|
|
Mathew Aaron Murray
Bremerton - Mathew Aaron Murray (Matt) of Bremerton passed away at home March 28, 2019. Matt was born August 31, 1962 to the late Leonard and Donna (Simpson) Murray. Matt joined the United States Army becoming an Army Airborne Ranger. Matt spent 13 years in the Army. He married Sally Jo Kinghammer on December 10, 2010. He is survived by his wife, Sally Jo; son, Justin (Laura) Murray; daughter, Melissa Murray; mother, Donna Simpson and sister, Linsey Simmons. A Memorial Service will be at the Salvation Army Church, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2PM. Mathew Aaron Murray Bremerton August 31, 1962 to March 28, 2019
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 4, 2019