Maxine Krizan
August 17, 1928 - June 7, 2020
Maxine Krizan passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 of natural causes in Bremerton, WA.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date.
For a Complete Obituary visit tuellemckee.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 16 to Jun. 22, 2020.