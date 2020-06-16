Maxine Krizan
Maxine Krizan

August 17, 1928 - June 7, 2020

Maxine Krizan passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 of natural causes in Bremerton, WA.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date.

For a Complete Obituary visit tuellemckee.com




Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 16 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
