Maxine Thompson
Port Orchard - Maxine Thompson passed away at Harrison Hospital, Bremerton, Washington on Sunday, August 18th, 2019. She was 84 years old. Maxine was born in the Bronx, New York. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Bellevue Hospital, and later to the Chief of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at New York University Medical Center. She was very well loved and respected by her co-workers. Maxine retired in 1997 and moved to Port Orchard, Washington with her husband, Paul. Maxine enjoyed boating, reading, needlepoint, puzzles, and hook rug craft. She loved animals and a wide variety of music. Maxine is survived by her step-son Michael and daughter-in-law Paula, her brother Conrad Stewart, Jr, and sisters Bessie Smith, Patricia Stewart and Carol Stewart. She also leaves behind grandchildren Marc, Matthew, Dustin, Shelby, Zachary, great-granddaughter Rowan, nieces and nephews Steven, Randel, Holli, Lisa, Franklin, Stewart, Justin, Sarah, Silvia and Serena as well as their children. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Paul, parents, Conrad and Dorothy Stewart, and sister, Ginger. A memorial will be held from noon until 2 p.m., Saturday, August 31st at Rill Chapel - Port Orchard, Washington. There will be refreshments following, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are welcomed. Online memorial and guestbook at www.rill.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Maxine's name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the Kitsap Humane Society.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 24, 2019