Services
Rill's Life Tribute Center
1151 MITCHELL AVE
PORT ORCHARD, WA 98366
(360) 876-4405
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rill's Life Tribute Center
1151 MITCHELL AVE
PORT ORCHARD, WA 98366
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Thompson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Thompson Obituary
Maxine Thompson

Port Orchard - Maxine Thompson passed away at Harrison Hospital, Bremerton, Washington on Sunday, August 18th, 2019. She was 84 years old. Maxine was born in the Bronx, New York. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Bellevue Hospital, and later to the Chief of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at New York University Medical Center. She was very well loved and respected by her co-workers. Maxine retired in 1997 and moved to Port Orchard, Washington with her husband, Paul. Maxine enjoyed boating, reading, needlepoint, puzzles, and hook rug craft. She loved animals and a wide variety of music. Maxine is survived by her step-son Michael and daughter-in-law Paula, her brother Conrad Stewart, Jr, and sisters Bessie Smith, Patricia Stewart and Carol Stewart. She also leaves behind grandchildren Marc, Matthew, Dustin, Shelby, Zachary, great-granddaughter Rowan, nieces and nephews Steven, Randel, Holli, Lisa, Franklin, Stewart, Justin, Sarah, Silvia and Serena as well as their children. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Paul, parents, Conrad and Dorothy Stewart, and sister, Ginger. A memorial will be held from noon until 2 p.m., Saturday, August 31st at Rill Chapel - Port Orchard, Washington. There will be refreshments following, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are welcomed. Online memorial and guestbook at www.rill.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Maxine's name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the Kitsap Humane Society.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rill's Life Tribute Center
Download Now