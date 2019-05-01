|
Melanie Lee Clauson
Port Orchard - 2/2/1953 ~ 4/27/2019
Melanie Clauson of Port Orchard, Washington passed away at home surrounded by family on April 27th. Melanie passed away from complications associated with Diabetes.
Melanie was a loving wife of 46 years to John, remarkable mother to Christine Biernacki, Ileea Nehus, and John Clauson II, and beloved grandmother to Maya Nehus, Roman Nehus, Ellie Clauson, and Ellis Biernacki. She is survived by her brother, Chuck Soule and many nieces and nephews.
Melanie was born in Tacoma, Washington to Floyd and Charlotte Soule. Melanie worked as a Cosmetologist for 30+ years off and on in between raising her family and helping raise her grandchildren. Melanie was known for her loving and open heart, as she became a second mother to many.
Her celebration of life will be at Rill Chapel (1151 Mitchell Ave) in Port Orchard on Saturday May 4th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melanie's name to the at www.donations.diabetes.org.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 1, 2019