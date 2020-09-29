Melvin Dale Clark



Melvin Dale Clark, 75, of Bremerton Washington, passed away peacefully on September 24th 2020, following a stroke.



Mel was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was US Navy Veteran & retired a civil service QA Inspector. He enjoyed photography, reading, traveling, & ship model building.



He was a kind and loving husband and father, an amazing son, brother, uncle, and proud grandfather.



You are missed.



You are cherished.



You, as always, are loved









