Melvin Dale Clark
Melvin Dale Clark

Melvin Dale Clark, 75, of Bremerton Washington, passed away peacefully on September 24th 2020, following a stroke.

Mel was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was US Navy Veteran & retired a civil service QA Inspector. He enjoyed photography, reading, traveling, & ship model building.

He was a kind and loving husband and father, an amazing son, brother, uncle, and proud grandfather.

You are missed.

You are cherished.

You, as always, are loved




Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
