|
|
Melvin (Mel) Randolph Wallis
Bremerton - Melvin (Mel) Randolph Wallis, age 79, passed on May 6, 2020, in Bremerton, Washington. Mel was born on November 14, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Rose (Mueller) Wallis and Frank Wallis.
Mel graduated from Mehlville High School in Mehlville, Missouri. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Southwest Missouri State University and a Master of Fine Arts Degree from the University of Oregon. Mel married Mary Jane Caplinger in St. Louis on June 8, 1963.
Mel Wallis also served his county in the United States Army from 1961 to 1967. He earned the rank of Private First Class. He was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
From 1968-1972 Mel was a teacher and administrator at Monett High School in Monett, Missouri. He was a sales associate for Gang-Nail Truss Engineering in Kansas City, Kansas from 1967-1972. Between 1972 and 1974 while attending graduate school, he taught sculpture at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon, and from 1974 until retirement in 2002 Mel was an art professor at Olympic College in Bremerton, Washington.
Mel held membership in the National Education Association, College Teachers Association, College Art Association, the National Sculpture Society, and attended International Sculpture Conferences. He was awarded both the IDEA Founding Teacher Fellowship and the Kettering Foundation Award in 1967 and was listed in Who's Who Among America's Teachers in 1998. Mel did Sabbatical Research in Europe, Africa, South America, Alaska, Canada, and Mexico in 1983, 1988, 1990, and 1998.
Professional and special interests of Mel's included sculpture, ceramics, drawing and painting, woodworking, blacksmithing, backpacking, mountain climbing, fishing, golfing, boating, and kayaking.
Mel is preceded in death by his son Tim Wallis, brother Ronald Wallis, and his parents Frank and Rose Wallis. He is survived by his wife Mary Jane Wallis, daughter Jill (Wallis) Mercer, granddaughters Kiana Wallis and Danya Wallis of Poulsbo, WA and brother Harold Wallis of Peoria, AZ, Arrangements entrusted to The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary. A memorial service will be held tentatively at Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary on September 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2020