Meri Ellen Bond
In loving memory of Meri Ellen Bond, 76, who passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 due to complications from Type 1 diabetes. Born to Theodore "Doc" and Ellen Pedersen, Meri Ellen spent an idyllic childhood in South Bend growing up with her older brother, Douglas "Doug" Pedersen. Meri Ellen attended South Bend High School where she was actively involved and named Valedictorian of her class. After graduating in 1961, Meri Ellen attended the University of Washington and Grays Harbor Community College briefly before graduating from Central Washington University with a degree in education.
Meri Ellen married her high school sweetheart, Dennis "Denny" Bond, on August 22, 1964. Meri Ellen and Denny moved to Manchester, WA where they put down roots and began their long and rewarding teaching careers with the South Kitsap School District. Their children, Brooks and Brynn, were born shortly thereafter, and the family adventures ensued!
While teaching Home Economics at South Kitsap High School, Meri Ellen obtained her master's degree in School Counseling from the University of Puget Sound. Meri Ellen was an extraordinary high school counselor and worked in this capacity until she retired in 1995. "Mrs. Bond" or "MEB," as she was affectionately known to her students, touched countless lives and her legacy will live on in those she helped. Meri Ellen always made everyone feel heard and understood and brightened every room with her warm smile.
In retirement Meri Ellen enjoyed her beautiful flowers, Rie Munoz art and her Glassybaby collection. She was an avid sports fan and loved all Seattle sports, especially the University of Washington Huskies. In spite of her physical limitations, she remained connected with others through phone calls, visits and her love of Facebook. Whenever anyone called, she'd always answer the phone with a kind "Hello??" and a listening ear. Above all, Meri Ellen loved spending time with her family - she was the glue that held the family together and our family traditions strong. She had the best sense of humor and most of our memories with her involved a lot of laughter!
Meri Ellen is survived by her husband of 55 wonderful years, Denny Bond; her son, Brooks Bond of Honolulu, HI [Angela] and grandson, Jalen Bond; and her daughter, Brynn Bond, of Seattle, WA. Meri Ellen is also survived by her brother, Doug Pedersen [Audrey] and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. We've lost a great light in our lives, but Meri Ellen's memory will continue to shine in those she impacted.
Per Meri Ellen's wishes, there will not be a memorial service. However, we know countless people in the community have inquired about paying their respects to her. Please do so by sharing a comment/memory on her tribute wall ( https://www.rill.com/obituaries/Meri-Bond/#!/TributeWall ) or by simply paying it forward with an act of kindness. Donations can also be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association and would be much appreciated.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019