Michael Alan Parr
Michael Alan Parr, former resident of North Kitsap, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2020. He was 64. He was a graduate of North Kitsap High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Pastor Ed Parr. Michael is survived by his wife Dawn; two daughters, Jamie (Chris) Page of Bellingham and Nichole Parr of Puyallup; "Bonus Daughter" Kimberly (Zackary) Madden of Maine; 2 granddaughters, Emilee and Presley, and grandson, Powers, all of Bellingham; mother, Jan Parr of Lacey; sister, Barbara (Rich) Culley of Keyport; brother, Edward Parr of Auburn, as well as numerous relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
