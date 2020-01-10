|
|
Michael Brady
Yuma, AZ - Michael Brady died peacefully on December 11, 2019 in Yuma, AZ at the age of 67. Michael is survived by his mother Lois Jackson, sisters: Carol Stowe and Colleen Mazza, sons: Michael J. Brady and Jack Ryan Firth, 2 grandkids, 3 nieces and many friends considered family. Michael was born on February 9, 1952 in Tacoma, WA. He graduated from Holey Rosary in Tacoma. Before moving to Bremerton, Michael began his truck driving career shortly after high school, ending his career at Chico Towing. Michael had his hobbies/leisures: boating on the Puget Sound, helping friends, traveling to MT, AZ, South Carolina & Mexico.
Michael's Celebration of Life will be held at Joey's Hangout located at 4111 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, on January 25, 2020 at 3PM.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020