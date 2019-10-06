|
|
Michael Craig Dennis
Hoquiam - Michael Craig Dennis passed away at his home in Hoquiam, Washington, on March 27th, 2019 at the age of 67.
Mike was born on August 28th, 1951 to Joseph Dennis and Audrey Shermer. He grew up in Kingston, Washington, where he was known for being an exceptional football and baseball player in his youth. He then followed in his father's footsteps with a career as a dredging engineer, but his real passion was being on the river. Where he was an expert angler and professional guide.
Mike was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother Shane Dennis. He is survived by his daughters; Zana Dennis and Jennifer Hicks, his grandson Dallas Hicks, his brother Steven Dennis Sr., nephew, Steven Dennis Jr., and his great-nephew Steven Trip Dennis.
There will be a celebration of life for Mike on November 16th, 2019 at 11:00 o'clock am in Suquamish at the House of Awakened Culture Center. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Kitsap Sun on Oct. 6, 2019