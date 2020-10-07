Michael Frederick Armstrong
Michael Frederick Armstrong passed away on July 20, 2020, in Hansville, Washington, after waging a courageous battle against ALS with humor and strength.
Michael was born on March 6, 1941 to Frank and Virginia (Hawkins) Armstrong. He received his Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Rochester in 1963 and worked for the University of Rochester Computing Center for fifteen years. In 1973 he met Bettie Francis scuba diving in the waters off Grand Cayman Island and they married in 1981.
Michael loved problem-solving, learning, teaching, mentoring and all things computers and airplanes. He built his own crystal radio and received his Ham Radio license, call sign K2RDB, at the age of thirteen. Michael was vice president of Information System for Ryder Corporation in the 1980s and some of his most cherished memories were as SHARE president from 1986-1988. Michael was also a pilot, a licensed aviation mechanic and a Quiet Birdmen member. He volunteered at the annual Sun N Fun Fly-In in Florida and assisted with rewiring WWII airplanes at Fantasy of Flight. There wasn't a tool, manual or book he didn't like, and he secretly wanted his own hardware store (so he could play with even more tools). He relished receiving calls from friends with challenges, so he could show his problem-solving skills. His college years were so important and transforming for him that he created an Endowed Fund at the University of Rochester to provide educational opportunities for future students. No one was ever a stranger in Michael's eyes. He loved life, music, laughing, and appreciated his incredible klatch of family and friends. His beard could never hide his big grin and Mikey's twinkly blue eyes always made you smile.
Michael is preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Bettie, his sister, Patty and all of his loving extended family members. His ashes will be interred at Hansville Cemetery, Hansville, Washington and the Armstrong & Hawkins Family Plot, Corinth Rural Cemetery, Corinth, NY.
A memorial service date is pending until sometime next year. If anyone wishes to honor Michael, donations may be made in his name to the ALS Association Evergreen Chapter at webwa.alsa.org
.