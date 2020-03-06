Services
Neptune Society - Tacoma
3730 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
(253) 476-2495
Michael O'Connell
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1087 NW Island Lake Road
Poulsbo, WA
Silverdale - Michael George O'Connell, 82, passed away in Silverdale, WA on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A lifelong teacher, Navy officer, and community volunteer he is survived by his sister Mary Jo and son Michael. A celebration of life gathering will be held in the Kitsap County Island Lake Park community building on Friday March 20 from 5-7pm at 1087 NW Island Lake Road Poulsbo, WA 98370. Condolences may be sent to the family via the the Neptune Society at 3730 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA 98409.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020
