Michael George O'Connell
Silverdale - Michael George O'Connell, 82, passed away in Silverdale, WA on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A lifelong teacher, Navy officer, and community volunteer he is survived by his sister Mary Jo and son Michael. A celebration of life gathering will be held in the Kitsap County Island Lake Park community building on Friday March 20 from 5-7pm at 1087 NW Island Lake Road Poulsbo, WA 98370. Condolences may be sent to the family via the the Neptune Society at 3730 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA 98409.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020