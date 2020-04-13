|
Michael James Connors
A lifelong resident of Bremerton, WA, he passed away at his home on March 24.
He is survived by sisters, Sammalee Knox of Bremerton, Patty Jalbert of Tacoma, and Judi Taylor of Portland, OR. He is also predeceased by his parents.
Mike served in the US Navy for four years in the submarine service, retiring with an honorable discharge. He retired from PSNS where he received numerous commendations and awards. He enjoyed traveling and visited many countries.
No services are planned at this time. Future placement at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020