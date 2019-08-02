Services
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the group recreational site 1
Illahee State Park
Bremerton - Michael John Schrader Brown of Bremerton passed away peacefully Saturday morning on July 27th, at the University of Washington Medical Center. He was 64 years old. He is survived by his sister, Wendy Crenshaw and his five children: Autumn Brown, Skye Brown, Mary Cloran, Marta Sharrett, and Gabriel Brown. Services will be held on Satuday, August 3rd, 2019 at the group recreational site 1 in Illahee State Park from 3PM to 6PM. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects, say some words, enjoy some slide shows, play some music, and have some food. Please, bring a dish or an empty stomach.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 2, 2019
