Michael Kevin Triggs



Michael Kevin Triggs lost his battle with cancer on September 1, 2020. Michael has now gained his wings for heaven. He was born and raised in Bremerton, Washington. Michael Actively served in the US Coast Guard and was honorably discharged. Michael then made his way to the east side of the state to attend JM Perry. He graduated in the Electrical Program. Michael worked at Hanford as an Electrical Planner for over 30 years before he retired. Michael's hobbies were gardening, working on house projects, bird watching, astrology and absolutely loved music. Michael loved his children dearly and was an amazing Father and an amazing Papa to his grandchildren. He was a true Husky and Seahawks fan and enjoyed going to his children's homes to watch the games. Michael was such a kind soul, he was generous, forgiving, funny, smart and very independent but most of all the best listener. He was surrounded by his family every minute before he passed away peacefully.



Michael is survived by his children; Brigid Kay Triggs, Michael Joseph Triggs(Jennifer Triggs), Maryanne Tegen (Ross Tegen), Emmaline Rose Townsend (Derek Townsend) and James and Lisa Murray. His grandchildren; Angelina Triggs, Eveyanna Townsend, Isabelle Townsend, Sadielynn Townsend, Stella Triggs, his only grandson Cameron Tegen, Mia Bolton and Dominique Murray. His siblings ; Thomas Triggs, Theresa Wheaton (Tim Wheaton), Patty Triggs (Jim Trindle) Gregory Triggs (Joanne Triggs) and many cousins, nieces and nephews who also loved him dearly. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Virginia Triggs, his younger brother Dennis Triggs and baby sister Maryanne Triggs. He will now be reunited with all.



Michael will be greatly missed by all.









