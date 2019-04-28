|
Michael Kirk Best
- - On April 17, the Northwest lost one of its BEST. Michael was born in 1936 in Mount Vernon, raised in Silverdale, and graduated 1953 from Central Kitsap High. He attended WSU and the UW- where he graduated honors in Chemistry and Forestry. After college he served in the Navy, moved to Tacoma to raise his family, and retired from Reichhold Chemical as Regional VP. He was a proud Eagle Scout, Board member of local Red Cross, long time Rotary, and Yacht Club member. He cherished his time spent with family, traveling the world and boating. Michael was known for his quick quips, Dad-isms, and corny grandpa jokes. Things he impressed upon us were: Your ice cream was HIS ice cream. If it was easy, anybody could do it, AND things could (always) be worser! Michael is survived by siblings Joan, Philip (Karen), Robert (Chris); wife Jean; ex-wife Joan; children Rachel (Hank), Robin, David (LaTisha), Amy; step-children Jon (May), Jodi (Vicente); and eight grandchildren. A small private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Red Cross or Dementia Research.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 28, 2019