Michael L Cook
Kitsap - Michael L. Cook, husband, father, and Diagnostic Radiologist and Managing Member for Olympic Medical Imaging Consultants, passed away suddenly on September 14th, 2019. He was born in Ottumwa, Iowa on July 16, 1956 to Therion and Dortha Cook. He earned his electrical engineering degree from Iowa State University in 1979 and his medical degree from University of Iowa College of Medicine in 1984. He completed his diagnostic radiology residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center in California in 1989.
Michael practiced radiology in Kitsap County for 29 years, including as Managing Member for Advanced Medical Imaging and Olympic Medical Imaging Consultants. He was an active leader in the Kitsap medical community. He served as Kitsap County Medical Society President in 2013 and was on its board for 5 years. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Harrison Hospital Foundation Board from 1995 to 2005. He held many leadership roles in the community and was an ardent supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Bremerton. He was an avid golfer, biker, and adventure traveler.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Elaine; children Steven and Elizabeth; and brothers Royce, Gordon, Roger, Melvin, and Gaylen. Michael was a loving husband and father; selfless and dedicated to his family. He was well respected by all and touched everyone with his kindness and integrity. The loss is immeasurable and we will miss him greatly.
Michael's life will be celebrated with a private family service immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at Gold Mountain Event Center on Saturday Nov. 2 from 3:30pm to 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to KCMS Foundation (KCMSF), PO BOX 490, Silverdale, WA 98383 earmarked on the check to support "heart wellness in Dr. Mike Cook's memory" or please send a donation to the , PO BOX 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030.
