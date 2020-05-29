Michael R. Boone



Bremerton - The Very Reverend Michael Richard Boone, 35, died at his home in Bremerton, Wash. on Tuesday, May 26. A loyal and humble servant, Michael served as Dean of St. Charles Anglican Cathedral. Michael received his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University in 2007 and his Master of Divinity from Duke University in 2011. He discerned his call to the ministry at St. Peters Anglican Cathedral in Tallahassee, Fla. where he served as Director of Youth Ministry from 2006 until 2008. Michael was called to be a priest in God's holy church and was ordained on January 22, 2012. In June 2017, he accepted a call to serve as the rector of St. Charles Anglican Cathedral where he was beloved by his parish. Father Michael used his gifts to help believers grow in their faith and carry the Gospel into the world. From a young age, Michael was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, kayaking, fishing, traditional archery and hunting-particularly bird hunting with his father and brothers. He was a voracious reader and would often be found with a book in hand and his cat, Stella, nearby. As a passionate advocate for social justice, Michael's purpose was to speak for those without a voice. In his spare time, he was a proud supporter of the athletic programs at Florida State, the Seattle Sounders and was a member of the Emerald City Supporters. Born in Jacksonville, Fla. on January 16, 1985, Michael grew up in Neptune Beach and Tallahassee where he graduated from Lawton Chiles High School in 2003. He also lived in Durham, North Carolina before moving to Bremerton in 2017. He was loved and known by many as "Mike", and he was as smart and funny as he was kind. He is survived by his father and mother, Forrest Finch and Barbara; his two brothers, Forrest David and Mathew Winchester; Sara Stiehl, a wonderful partner and soon to be fiancee with a planned engagement this year; his maternal grandmother, Theodora Blackwell Stone; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Forrest Berkeley Boone and Elizabeth Finch Boone; his maternal grandfather, Richard Tompkins Stone; and an uncle, Jonathan Kenneth Stone. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Michael's memory and sent to Side by Side, a ministry in Spokane, Wash. that works to foster a community in which people with and without developmental disabilities experience belonging, friendship, and the life-changing reality of Christ's love. Donations can also be made to St. Charles Anglican Cathedral.









