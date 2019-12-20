Resources
Michael Ray "Coach" Harter

Please join us in celebrating the life of our beloved father and friend, Michael Ray Harter. The community is invited to a Visitation Service which will be held at Haven of Rest Funeral Chapel on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2 pm to 4 pm. For those in attendance, a reception will coincide offering coffee, cookies, and punch.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Michael's honor to Wrestling Supporting Wrestling, 213 NE 31st St. Bremerton, WA 98310.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
