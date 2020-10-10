Michael Shawn Closser



Poulsbo, WA - Michael Shawn Closser passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2020 in Poulsbo, Washington.



Shawn was born on July 7, 1972 in Pasco, Washington. His parents are Michael E. Closser and Loretta Ruth Closser-Wieman.



Shawn was a long-time newspaper distributor in the Bainbridge Island area. He was well respected for friendliness and his work ethic by both his employers and hundreds or customers he faithfully served 7 days a week.



He was an avid fan of both the Seattle Seahawks and University of Washington Huskies.



He is survived by his parents, his sister Rachelle Closser and many Aunts, Uncles, nieces, and nephews.



Shawn was a loving, kind, and generous soul and will be missed by all who knew him.



Due to COVID-19, a memorial service is being delayed until Spring 2021.









