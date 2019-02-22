Resources
Bremerton, WA

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael W. Murphy, 69, at Harrison Hospital on Friday, February 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Michael was a staunch patriot, U.S. Navy veteran, Dept. of Defense employee, and above all else – a dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He lived and loved like a John Wayne character - valuing hard work, tenacity, intelligence, and fortitude, while demonstrating love in action. He was our rock and he will be forever missed.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents Lowell K. Murphy and Louise T. Murphy, and an older brother John D. Murphy. He is survived by Patricia (his wife of 46 years), brother Lowell P. Murphy, sons Chris and Nate Murphy, daughter Shawna Leonard, and four grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held at Bremerton's Admiral Theatre on Sunday, March 3rd. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Michael's name to the Admiral Theatre's Youth Arts Education programs.

Rest easy Michael. We have the watch.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 22, 2019
