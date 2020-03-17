Resources
More Obituaries for Michael O'Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Warren O'Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Warren O'Neal Obituary
Michael Warren O'Neal

November 28, 1963 - March 7, 2020

Mike passed away from complications of ALS. He was born & raised in Tacoma & attended Mount Tahoma High School.

He always worked hard & made lots of friends during his years at Valley Center Produce & Franz Bakery.

He was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of living in Alaska & spent 3 adventurous years there.

He was a talented woodworker & enjoyed sharing his handmade gifts with family & friends.

Mike is survived by wife Michelle, adult children Nicholas, Justin, & Stephanie, Grandson Conley, & sisters Kelly & Kolleen.

Per his request, his body was donated for research. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -