Michael Warren O'Neal
November 28, 1963 - March 7, 2020
Mike passed away from complications of ALS. He was born & raised in Tacoma & attended Mount Tahoma High School.
He always worked hard & made lots of friends during his years at Valley Center Produce & Franz Bakery.
He was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of living in Alaska & spent 3 adventurous years there.
He was a talented woodworker & enjoyed sharing his handmade gifts with family & friends.
Mike is survived by wife Michelle, adult children Nicholas, Justin, & Stephanie, Grandson Conley, & sisters Kelly & Kolleen.
Per his request, his body was donated for research. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020