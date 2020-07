Or Copy this URL to Share

Mike Seversen



For my beautiful husband, my best friend and the love of my life.....I miss you everyday and I always will. Mike Seversen born 3/1/40 passed 4/29/2019. Survived by his wife Carol Ann Seversen, our five children, and eight grand children. Mike loved his family first, his country, and his service in the Navy aboard the diesel powered submarine Bugara. Private services were with family.









