Mildred E. Taylor
- - (July 7, 1934 - Sept. 8, 2019)
Mildred was born July 7, 1934 in Orofino, Idaho to Harold and Mary Germann. She is survived by her brother Harold Germann and her sisters Anita Olson and Karen Parra. Sons Dennis (Marilyn), James (Kumiko), and Darrell (Marjie); five Grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James L. Taylor and son Steven A. Taylor.
Though she came in a small package her spirit and heart were enormous. Millie loved her family immensely and did everything she could to improve the lives of those around her.
A celebration of Millie's life will be held Nov. 9th at the clear Creek Community Club. 12641 Clear Creek Rd. at 3 pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Oct. 8, 2019