Mildred Huyghe



Silverdale - Millie a resident of Crista Shores, Silverdale, WA, passed away on March 27, 2020.



Millie was born to Steven and Mary Starevich on September 18, 1916 at Ronald, WA. Millie was the first of five children, Helen, Bob, Anna, and Katherine (Chinkey).



Millie relocated to Manette, WA in 1924, after a fire destroyed their home and the town of Ronald. Millie attended school at Bremerton and graduated in 1934. After working numerous jobs Millie settled at PSNS where we worked until retirement.



Millie married Bill Gibbons in 1940. They enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and hosting family gatherings at their home at Brownsville, WA. Uncle Bill passes away in 1968, Millie continued living in their own home.



Millie met Gus Huyghe and they were married in 1977. Together they built a new home at Seabeck, WA. They loved dancing, gardening, travel, the wine club, and entertaining family and friends at their home. Gus passed away in 2004, Millie continued to live at their Seabeck home until 2015 when she moved to Christa Shores.



Millie lived life to the fullest, she loved people, and we all have Millie moments to remember. She will be missed by everyone lucky enough to have met her. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.



Millie was strong of faith and an active member of the Brownsville United Methodist Church for 35 years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









