Miles Frederick René



Miles Frederick René passed away, from complications of chronic lung disease on June 22nd at the age of 84, his beloved family at his bedside. Miles was born June 16th 1935 in Boise Idaho to Walter F. Rene and Iola Mae Rene nee Duprey. Miles graduated from Bremerton High School in 1953, graduated Olympic College in 1958, and went on to earn a BSEE from the University of Washington in 1960. He married Geraldine in 1965 and together they raised five children and many dogs at the family home in Silverdale.



Miles was a great athlete, fisherman, and professional engineer. He led the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard apprentice basketball league to several championships, bowled three perfect 300 games, hit a hole in one twice, caught loads of chinook salmon weighing over 40 pounds, and hooked many halibut over 300 pounds. He was a member of Sigma Chi and of the American Bowling Congress. Miles was a career employee of PSNS and was instrumental in leading development of the nation's nuclear submarine refueling program, managing large teams of talented cohorts. He was the Head of the Reactor Engineering Division Code 2310 at the time of his retirement in 1992.Most of all, he loved life, family,and friends . He was the best kind of person - kind, generous and fun.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Michael. Devoted husband, steadfast brother, and loving father, Miles is survived by Gerri his loving wife of 55 years of Silverdale, brother Vance of AZ, sister Laurel of BC, his beloved children; son Patrick of Port Orchard, and daughters Terri (Jen) of Bremerton, Corri (Jim) of Ponte Vedra Beach FL, and Kelly of Atlantic Beach FL, as well as five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many friends both canine and human including his BFB - Best Fishing Buddy - John Allen.



Donations can be made to the Kitsap Food Bank in memory of Miles. A celebration of Miles' life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store