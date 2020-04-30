|
Minerva June Cush
Bremerton - Minerva June Cush, 88, of Bremerton, died April 25, 2020, at Marine Courte Memory Care.
She was born May 10, 1931, in Portland, Oregon, to Frank and Leona (Wooten) Ritter. The family relocated to Bremerton in 1934 and Minerva graduated from Bremerton High School in 1949.
After graduation, she worked for Forget-Me-Not Florists as a bookkeeper for several years. She took a job as an accounting technician at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in 1955. Her fellow employees voted her Miss Merri Christmas for 1960 and Miss PSNS for 1961. In this role, she was present at dedication ceremonies for the Hood Canal Bridge and attended civic events such as the Armed Forces Day parade.
While at PSNS, she met Cmdr. James Cush, whom she married Nov. 12, 1963, in Bremerton. Following her husband's naval assignments, Mrs. Cush worked in civilian positions at the Philadelphia and Washington shipyards. Cmdr. Cush was promoted to captain in 1966 and retired in 1974. They returned to Bremerton in 1976 and Mrs. Cush was employed at Bangor during the development of the Trident submarine base.
Returning to Olympic College after her husband's death in 1980, she earned an associate degree with an emphasis in real estate. She became a licensed real estate broker in 1984 and joined Award Realty of Silverdale, where she was recognized by the Red Carpet organization as a million-dollar seller.
Mrs. Cush was an active member of the Lincoln Avenue Bible Church, teaching girls' Sunday school in the 1980s and 1990s. For many years, she was also an auxiliary member of the Kitsap chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. In her spare time, she took an avid interest in fashion design, medical news, and bargain-hunting.
She is survived by a sister, Cleo Rhoads, of Bremerton; a nephew, Ernest Rhoads, of Everett; a niece, Darlene Rhoads, of Bremerton; and a great-nephew, Tyler Kaye, of Tacoma.
Arrangements and private services are by Lewis Funeral Chapel with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020