|
|
Morrie Blossom
- - Morrie passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home in the arms of his family.
He was born on June 3, 1943, in San Francisco to Helen Nolta and Maurice Blossom. His given name, Maurlen, was a melding of the names Maurice and Helen, a creation of his mother's that he took quiet pleasure in. His mother brought him home to Bainbridge Island at one month of age, a place he was proud to call home for this entire life. He and his brother Michael (Mick) were blessed with an idyllic childhood in Lynwood Center, living in his home on the beach and growing up under the loving watch of their mother, great uncle and aunt, Emanuel and Edna Olson, and maternal uncle and aunt, Glenn and Lucille Nolta. After graduating from Bainbridge High School in 1961, he spent the summer working at the creosote plant in Eagle Harbor before heading to Oregon State University. He graduated in 1966 with a degree in engineering. Morrie took a year off from OSU so that he could be home with his mother while she was ill. His beloved mother died in 1964. He enlisted in the Army in February of 1967. After training assignments in New Jersey and Alabama he attended the Officer Candidate School in Aberdeen, Maryland. After that he was stationed back in New Jersey until he left the Army in 1970. While in the Army he participated in road rallies throughout the New England states in his 1969, British Racing Green MGB. After leaving the Army he visited Edna and Emmanuel in Florida before embarking on a six-month road trip back to Bainbridge Island, spending his nights in a tent. He drove his treasured MG north through New England to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island before heading back west. Back on Bainbridge Island, he and his brother Mick owned Blossom Construction Company and Lynwood Water. Lynwood Water later became South Bainbridge Water System when he added the systems that served Fort Ward, Baker Hill and Crystal Springs. He lost his brother Mick in 1982. Morrie owned and operated South Bainbridge Water System for 44 years. He proudly served as a volunteer with the Bainbridge Island Fire Department for 23 years. He was a big, quiet man with a huge heart, who was kind, gentle, compassionate, humble, caring and generous. Next to his children his grandchildren were his greatest joy.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, son Bob Clough, daughter Deb (Brian) Russell, daughter Sarah Blossom, son Matt (Mary) Blossom, and grandchildren Zack, Anna, Nick, Cooper, Ruby and Amanda.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bruce Nitsche for his care of Morrie for over 20 years and CHI Franciscan Hospice for their kind support at the end of Morrie's life. The family will forever be grateful to the Bainbridge Island Fire Department for the caring support of our family for so many years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Manor House in Lynwood Center on Sunday, June 23 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations in Morrie's name can be made to the Class of '61 Scholarship Fund at BHS or the Bainbridge Island Fire Department.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 9, 2019