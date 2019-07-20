Services
Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
Nada Rebecca Freeman Meikle

Nada Rebecca Freeman Meikle Obituary
Nada Rebecca Freeman Meikle

- - Nada Rebecca Freeman Meikle peacefully passed away on July 15. She was born November 15, 1933 in Ririe, Idaho to Milton John Freeman and Lydia Stewart Adams and married to Wendell Stephen Meikle on December 9, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Nada will be dearly missed and live on forever through her four children, Donna (Bob) Farrer, of Orem, Utah, Lynn Meikle, of Silverdale, Washington, Nadine (Scott) Workman, of Peoria, Arizona and

Stephen Meikle, of Poulsbo, Washington, 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am located at the Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main St, Rigby, Idaho on July 25, 2019, with a viewing from 9:30 to 11:45 at the same location.

The family would like to thank the Kitsap Lake Ward for the care of their Mother.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 20, 2019
