|
|
Nada Rebecca Freeman Meikle
- - Nada Rebecca Freeman Meikle peacefully passed away on July 15. She was born November 15, 1933 in Ririe, Idaho to Milton John Freeman and Lydia Stewart Adams and married to Wendell Stephen Meikle on December 9, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Nada will be dearly missed and live on forever through her four children, Donna (Bob) Farrer, of Orem, Utah, Lynn Meikle, of Silverdale, Washington, Nadine (Scott) Workman, of Peoria, Arizona and
Stephen Meikle, of Poulsbo, Washington, 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am located at the Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main St, Rigby, Idaho on July 25, 2019, with a viewing from 9:30 to 11:45 at the same location.
The family would like to thank the Kitsap Lake Ward for the care of their Mother.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 20, 2019