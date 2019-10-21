Resources
Nanci Marie Peterson Clawson

Nanci Marie Peterson Clawson Obituary
Nanci Marie Peterson Clawson

Nanci Marie (Peterson) Clawson was born February 9, 1964, at St. Alban's Naval Hospital in New York. She was the daughter of Sharon (Caley) Chynoweth Peterson and the late William Chynoweth. She was adopted by Kenneth L. Peterson in 1975. She grew up in Port Orchard and Bremerton, graduating from Olympic High School with the class of 1983.

She married Mark Clawson (her husband of 33 years) and they lived in New Martinsville, West Virginia. She was a clerk for Sunoco, a homemaker, loved to crochet, was a member of the New Martinsville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 and she was a Presbyterian.

Surviving in addition to her mother and her husband are three sons: Rex Clawson of Bremerton, WA, Seth Clawson of Dayton, TN, and Hunter Clawson of New Martinsville, VW; daughter: Ariel Clawson of New Martinsville, WV, two brothers: Joseph (Peterson) Chynoweth of Seabeck, WA, and Steven (Peterson) Caley of Mililani, HI, and grandchildren: John Henry Clawson and Luann Nanci Clawson (born Oct. 14, 2019).

A memorial service was held on September 21, 2019, in New Martinsville, WV. Nanci will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her loving ways, and her fun sense of humor.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
