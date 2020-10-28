Nanci Shaw
Bremerton - Nanci RachelAnn Shaw, age 25 passed away suddenly on October 19, 2020 at Swedish Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1995 in Bremerton, WA to Lawson and Teresa Shaw. From birth, God gave her a fighting spirit to deal with the numerous treatments and doctor appointments needed throughout her life as she was born with Velo-Cardio-Facial Syndrome.
Please join us in celebrating her life at Charleston Baptist Church in Bremerton at 3 pm on November 1, 2020, in person or through a zoom meeting. Please contact Earl at earlrolley@hotmail.com for zoom meeting information. Flowers may be sent to Charleston Baptist Church.
For full obituary, please see www.lewischapel.com