Nanci Virginia (Patterson) Scheurich



Nanci Virginia (Patterson) Scheurich, 67 years old, died on Thursday August 13th from a stroke. The third child of Lila (Hagner) Riddle and Ivan Rodenz, born in California but raised in Silverdale where she lived on a small piece of her great grandfathers homestead. She attended Central Kitsap with the class of 71, Attended Shoreline College for photography. She worked for Armour Foods, and then North Coast Seafood's and American Eagle Seafood's. In Seattle and Alaska, More recently, she did resets in Safeway stores. At the time of her passing she was retired. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Michael Scheurich, son Raymond Scheurich, Grandson Oliver Scheurich, Mother Lila Riddle, Brother Bob Patterson, Sisters Nikki Mann, Roxanne Miller and Beverly McQueary.



Nanci was a collector of oil lamps and depression glass, a 30 year member of the Kitsap Peninsula Mycological Society where she enjoyed many friends, campouts and forays; she was also an Odd fellow and enjoyed giving back to the community. Nanci befriended everyone she meet and went out of her way to help those in need, particularly women in need.



A memorial is being planned but with the covid restrictions there is nothing planed till a larger group can safely meet. In lieu of flowers a memorial could be made to a local food bank.









