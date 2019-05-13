|
Nancy Shonk
Port Orchard - Nancy Shonk, 77.
Nancy lived a fulfilling life as a supportive and beloved wife to her husband, Merv, a loving mother to her son and daughter, a caring big sister, aunt, and a friend to many. She enjoyed teaching, reading, and adventures to places both near and far. Nancy will always be remembered for her patient spirit, her loyal dedication to friends and family, and as beloved Babushka to her grandchildren. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Adventure of Faith Church in Port Orchard. Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Adventure of Faith Church Children's Program.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 13, 2019