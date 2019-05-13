Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Shonk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Shonk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Shonk Obituary
Nancy Shonk

Port Orchard - Nancy Shonk, 77.

Nancy lived a fulfilling life as a supportive and beloved wife to her husband, Merv, a loving mother to her son and daughter, a caring big sister, aunt, and a friend to many. She enjoyed teaching, reading, and adventures to places both near and far. Nancy will always be remembered for her patient spirit, her loyal dedication to friends and family, and as beloved Babushka to her grandchildren. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Adventure of Faith Church in Port Orchard. Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Adventure of Faith Church Children's Program.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.