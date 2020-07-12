Nancy Waggoner
Nancy Waggoner passed unexpectedly on July 1st, 2020. She was born on March 14th, 1950 in New York where she grew up and attended school. After high school she attended and graduated from college, enlisted in the Army, became a school teacher and eventually went to work for the WA Department of Corrections where she retired after a distinguished 35 year career. While enjoying retirement she spent most of her time with her two greatest loves in life - her husband....and her dogs. She raised and loved Cavaliers. She spent alot of her time on the agility course and at many, many dog shows including Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, a lifelong dream. Her favorite thing to do though was taking them to the library and school programs to read with the kids, to the nursing homes to provide companionship and to the recovery centers where they were able provide comfort, love and hope. She was a wife, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, an aunt and a friend. She was a woman of integrity who said exactly what she thought and meant. She was a mentor who never hesitated to give heartfelt advice and then offered to help you walk through whatever your problem was so you wouldn't have to do it alone. She was a bright light in this world who will be greatly missed by so many. She is survived by her husband, Monty Waggoner, her sister, Donna Parish, her son, Remington Speight, her niece, Missy Parish, her stepdaughters Tina Jones and Shelley Beveridge and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation in Nancy's name to www.cavalierrescuetrust.org
. An online memorial can be seen at www.rill.com