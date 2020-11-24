Naomi Lobe



Naomi Farrier Lobe, loving mother, wife, and grandmother, passed away on November 17, 2020 of Parkinson's Disease and into the arms of her Heavenly Father. She was born in Ritzville, WA on April 5, 1930 to James I and Hazel E. Farrier. She had so many wonderful stories she told us about living and growing up on the farm outside of Sprague/Ritzville. She married Eugene (Gene) Lobe October 3, 1948. They just celebrated their 72nd Anniversary. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Nita. She is survived by her husband Gene, her children Vickie (Dennis) Veloni, Val (Steve) Anderson and Vance (Sheryl) Lobe, ("her favorite son") her grandchildren Stephanie (Joel) Combs, Erik (Amy) Goninan, Tyler (Megan) Lobe, Matthew (Brittany) Lobe, and Jacob (Arika) Lobe, 5 great grandchildren and 2 more on the way, and many, many nieces and nephews.



Gene and Naomi started their lives together in Sprague, WA where they lived and attended school, they then lived in Valejo California while Gene was in the service. They moved to Odessa WA, then to Bremerton where she was very active in many hobbies and was a "stay at home mom". She was active in PTA and she was a home room mother when her children were young, and was their number one fan for all their sports and their many activities. Naomi was also the neighborhood mother to many kids during the 60's and 70's. She bowled in 3 different bowling leagues during the 60's 70's and 80's. She was there by Gene's side the 20 years they dedicated to slowpitch where she was their #1 scorekeeper. Naomi was also the "mother" of all the younger players, including her son in law, Steve. She stayed busy also as Gene's 1st Lady of Bremerton during his years as the Mayor of Bremerton and Kitsap County Commissioner.



Naomi and Gene went on many traveling adventures with their friends Kenny and JoAn Berg. They traveled all across the United States in their RV's, and also were able to enjoy several cruises.



Naomi also was a volunteer at the gift shops at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton and Silverdale for 42 years, from 1973 to 2015, where she "retired" with over 4500 hours of volunteering. She loved working there; she loved visiting with all of the nurses, doctors and those coming in to see their loved ones. Everyone who worked with her or those she touched loved her very much.



She will be missed so much by her family and friends, so, until we meet again………….



There will be no services for her at this time, but will be sometime in the future. Donations in Naomi's name may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation or Kitsap County Humane Society.









