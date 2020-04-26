|
Nickolaus Ryan Anderson
Silverdale - Nickolaus Ryan Anderson, 26 years old, of Silverdale, Washington, passed away suddenly on Saturday April 18th. Nickolaus, otherwise known as Nick, was kind, generous and loving. He excelled at culinary and enjoyed preparing meals for friends and family. Nick was very social and was often surrounded by friends or with his brothers. He was an athlete. He participated in the Central Kitsap Ski School trips. As an adult, he became an avid snowboarder and enjoyed exploring our lovely Washington Ski resorts. As a youth, he played little league baseball for North Kitsap and Babe Ruth for Central Kitsap. Nick also belonged to Boy Scout Troop #555.
Nickolaus is survived by his parents Hollie Anderson, Richard Anderson and stepmother Mary Anderson; grandmother, Gloria Tyler; brothers Erik Anderson, Sean Anderson and Robert Kleinhans; and his loving companion and dog, Tiva. Nick is preceded in death by his grandfather John Tyler, Uncle Travis Tyler; and his grandparents Raedean Walker, John Walker, and James Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, to honor his love of dogs, donations made in Nick's name to the Kitsap Humane Society at 9167 Dickey Road NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 would be greatly appreciated.
For help with addiction contact SAMHSA'S National Helpline - 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020