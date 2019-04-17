|
|
Norene Elizabeth Torkelson (Larkin)
Bremerton - Our beloved NANA, Norene Elizabeth Torkelson (Larkin), age 96, passed away on March 10, 2019 in Bremerton, WA. Nana was born on June 30, 1922 in Bremerton, WA the only child of Leo & Elizabeth Larkin where she lived her entire life.
Nana graduated from Bremerton High School the class of 1940. After attending the University of Washington, she began working at PSNS. She retired from the shipyard in 1980.
After retirement Nana spent 28 years volunteering in the Spiritual Care Dept of Harrison Medical Center working for Chaplain Ben Belcher. She also was an active member with the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) and a member of their executive board. She enjoyed traveling with friends, taking cruises, and any time or holiday with her family. Her favorite place was Seaside, OR where she visited every year for most of her life, even going there with her parents as a child. Her last visit was just last summer.
Nana is survived by her children, Nancy (Charles) Seiler of Roy, WA, Dale Torkelson of Seattle, WA, and Judy Torkelson of Bremerton, WA. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jeff Bradshaw and Jody (Jason) Kosenski; and four great-grandchildren, Lucas & Callie Bradshaw, and Reese & Grace Kosenski.
The family would like to acknowledge the love and sensitivity of the whole staff of Claremont Senior Living where she lived the past six years. You made it her home and she enjoyed living there.
A Celebration of Life and reception will be held at Claremont Senior Living, 2707 Clare Ave, Bremerton, WA on Saturday, April 20th at 1 PM. A scattering of ashes will be on June 30, 2019 in Seaside, OR.
We love you Nana, Happy Journey.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 17, 2019