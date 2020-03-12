|
Norm Rockett
Norman H. Rockett was born in Longview, WA on December 23, 1949 to Leslie A. Rockett & Marie Jacobs Rockett. He passed away at home in Bremerton on November 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Frantsvog Rockett, his daughter Katie Rockett Payne & her husband Bryan Payne, his son Joshua & his wife Lacy Ohlde Rockett, 5 grandchildren, Spencer, Chase & McKenna Payne & Lillian & Emma Rockett, his brother Bob Rockett & sister Charleen Hite. He was predeceased by his parents & 2 brothers, George Rockett & Chuck Rockett. Norm was an avid fisherman & hunter. He was a park ranger for WA State Parks. He battled cancer for 25 years with only a few years of remission.
We will share memories of Norm on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 1:00 in the banquet room of the Cloverleaf Sports Bar & Grill, 1240 Hollis Street, Bremerton, WA 98310. Please save the date & join us.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020