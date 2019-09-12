|
|
Norma Anne Spieth
Bremerton - Anne, 79, while holding her beloved "Hubby's" hand, shed the infirmities of her earthly body and stepped into the arms of Jesus on Sunday September 8, 2019.
Anne was born to Albert and Pauline Stafford in Brownstown, Indiana on May 31, 1940. In 1944, the family moved to Port Orchard, Washington. Anne would go on to graduate from South Kitsap High School in 1958.
Anne was predeceased by her parents, as well as her sisters, Delores Clark and Evelyn Ramso. She is survived by her husband Otto; daughters Kelli Spieth, Dawn Fires (Clay), and Tracy Gray (Glen); grandchildren Lance Fires (Kendra), Morgan Fires, Madison Fires, and Molleigh Gray; and great grandchildren Natalie and Eli Fires.
Her memorial service will be held at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Bremerton, Washington on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 1:30pm. Her online guestbook and full obituary can be accessed at www.lewischapel.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 12, 2019