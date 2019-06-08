|
|
Norman D. Haas
- - December 1, 1935 - May 28, 2019
Norman D. Haas was born in Smith Center, Kansas, to Clifford and Zelpha Haas. He enlisted in the Navy in June 1954. He retired from the Navy in September 1975 as Engineman Chief (Diver).
In May 1968 he met and married Noriko Haas, who was a clerk typist at Ship Repair Facility, Sasebo, Japan. They had two sons: Hugh and Richard.
Upon retiring from the Navy, Norman went to work for Tri-County Business Equipment in downtown Bremerton. He stayed there for 10 years, and then started working at Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Keyport, as Electronic Technician, retiring in 1995.
His activities include: Bremerton Elks (Past Exalted Ruler), Bremerton Auto Club (Past President), Keyport Naval Undersea Museum (volunteer), Winter Club (ballroom dance), Tracyton United Methodist Church, and Kansas Club. Norm and his wife enjoyed cruises, both land and sea.
Norman was proceeded in death by his wife Noriko "Nikki" Haas and siblings Wanietta Hudson Rockhold, Darlene Minkler, and Frederick Haas. He is survived by his sons Hugh (Cheri) and Richard (Amanda), grandsons Nathan and Nicholas; and daughters Pamela Padilla (David) and Stephanie Breon (Kerry), and grandsons Brian, Marcus & Trevor (twins), and Tyler. He is also survived by his siblings: Norma Dannenburg (his twin sister), Raymond Haas, Alberta Sweat, and Helen Payne.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 1:30pm at Tracyton United Methodist Church, 5153 Naomi Avenue.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 8, 2019