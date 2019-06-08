Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Tracyton United Methodist Church
5153 Naomi Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Haas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman D. Haas


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman D. Haas Obituary
Norman D. Haas

- - December 1, 1935 - May 28, 2019

Norman D. Haas was born in Smith Center, Kansas, to Clifford and Zelpha Haas. He enlisted in the Navy in June 1954. He retired from the Navy in September 1975 as Engineman Chief (Diver).

In May 1968 he met and married Noriko Haas, who was a clerk typist at Ship Repair Facility, Sasebo, Japan. They had two sons: Hugh and Richard.

Upon retiring from the Navy, Norman went to work for Tri-County Business Equipment in downtown Bremerton. He stayed there for 10 years, and then started working at Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Keyport, as Electronic Technician, retiring in 1995.

His activities include: Bremerton Elks (Past Exalted Ruler), Bremerton Auto Club (Past President), Keyport Naval Undersea Museum (volunteer), Winter Club (ballroom dance), Tracyton United Methodist Church, and Kansas Club. Norm and his wife enjoyed cruises, both land and sea.

Norman was proceeded in death by his wife Noriko "Nikki" Haas and siblings Wanietta Hudson Rockhold, Darlene Minkler, and Frederick Haas. He is survived by his sons Hugh (Cheri) and Richard (Amanda), grandsons Nathan and Nicholas; and daughters Pamela Padilla (David) and Stephanie Breon (Kerry), and grandsons Brian, Marcus & Trevor (twins), and Tyler. He is also survived by his siblings: Norma Dannenburg (his twin sister), Raymond Haas, Alberta Sweat, and Helen Payne.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 1:30pm at Tracyton United Methodist Church, 5153 Naomi Avenue.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.