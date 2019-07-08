|
Norman Eugene Kunkel
- - March 22, 1928 to June 26, 2019 (91 years)
Norman passed from this life on June 26, 2019. He was born to Arthur and Emma Kunkel in Bellwood, IL. He was the youngest of three; Arthur Jr., and Marjorie, all deceased. He leaves his children, Mark (Brenda), Craig (Melanie), and Wendy Kunkel Gilbert (Kirby). He also leaves six grandchildren; Kyle, Jake, Jon, and Ben Kunkel, and Katri and Emilie Gilbert.
His career as a planner was with the U.S. Navy (civilian) in Forest Park, IL for 19 years and 13 years at Keyport, WA. After his retirement he and wife Karen spent over 30 years enjoying a fun filled Arizona life with many friends. Norm had over 20 years of playing many jobs as a leader and drummer in his six-piece orchestra. They were also able to travel extensively to Europe, Jamaica, other Caribbean Islands and take many cruises. They were married 66 years.
His memorial service will be at Silverdale Lutheran Church on July 20th at 1 P.M. with reception to follow. Memorials may be made to the Music Department of the Church; 11701 Ridge Point Drive, N.W.; Silverdale, WA 98383; 360-692-9263.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 8, 2019