Ola Jane Allen
Ola Jane Allen passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, in her home at Canterbury Manor in Bremerton WA.
Born on January 24, 1930, in Hamilton, Montana to Arthur & Ann Hendrickson.
Married Ernest Dale Allen. Had five children.
Ola was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Gary and David; Son-In-Law, B.J Johnstone; her brothers, Art and Dennis. She is survived by Brother, Ronald Hendrickson of Missoula, Montana; Daughter, Vicki Johnstone of Bremerton WA.Ca
rl (Paula) Allen of Stevenson WA. Gordy (Terri) Allen of Bremerton WA. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-great-grandchildren.
Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren could not have asked for a better mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
At her request, she was cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for family and close friends at a future date for her and son David.