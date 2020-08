Ola Jane AllenOla Jane Allen passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, in her home at Canterbury Manor in Bremerton WA.Born on January 24, 1930, in Hamilton, Montana to Arthur & Ann Hendrickson.Married Ernest Dale Allen. Had five children.Ola was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Gary and David; Son-In-Law, B.J Johnstone; her brothers, Art and Dennis. She is survived by Brother, Ronald Hendrickson of Missoula, Montana; Daughter, Vicki Johnstone of Bremerton WA.Ca rl (Paula) Allen of Stevenson WA. Gordy (Terri) Allen of Bremerton WA. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-great-grandchildren.Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren could not have asked for a better mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.At her request, she was cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for family and close friends at a future date for her and son David.