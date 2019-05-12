|
|
Ordell Morley
Bremerton - Ordell Morley passed away peacefully at her Bremerton home on her 93rd birthday, May 7th, 2019. Ordell was born May 7th, 1926 in Oklee, Minnesota, to Osmund and Alice (Hovet) Lunden. She was proceeded in death by her parents, 6 siblings, Thorman, Alvina, Lorraine, twins Doris and Dennis, and LouAnn, and her husband of 58 years, George Morley.
She is survived by her four children Bonnie (Craig) Pittson of Chelan WA., Diane (Jim) Avery of Shelton WA., Cindy (Jeff) Rask of Spokane WA., and son Dale (Yeonok) Morley of Gig Harbor WA. Survivors also include 9 grandchildren: Ron Henson, Samantha Tobias, Evan Pittson, Terri Lynn Oberg, Rob Avery, Amy Koepp, Bryan Rask, Jennifer Demske, and Malori Morley. Ordell also has 17 great-grandchildren surviving.
Ordell was active in the Bremerton Sons of Norway and a member for over 50 years. She loved baking and was known as the "cookie grandma" by her grandchildren. Ordell enjoyed many years of travel with George, especially the motorhome trips around the United States, and snow birding to their winter property in Arizona.
She was well loved and will be missed by her family and friends, including the residents and staff at The Willows Retirement Community where she resided the past 8 years. Her Memorial Service will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Bremerton, WA. on May 18th at 1:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis Funeral Home in Bremerton. Ordell will be laid to rest joining her husband George at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 12, 2019