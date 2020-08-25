1/1
Pamela Jean (Pam) King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela (Pam) Jean King

We are saddened to announce the death of Pamela (Pam) Jean King of Hansville, Washington. Pam passed away suddenly at home on July 15, 2020.

Pam was born in Seattle, Washington on February 14, 1945 to Don and Doreen Mallett (Clinton). She was married to Jerry King for more than 50 years and survived by her two children, Kristi (King) Weber and husband Jeff, Sean King and wife Kelli, granddaughters Magnusen 'Maggie' Weber (21), Mia Weber (17) and Fiona King (3).

Pam enjoyed her magnificent view of Hood Canal, reading, gardening and beachcombing with her grandchildren. Being a grandmother was her greatest joy.

Regretfully, the family is not able to host a Celebration of Life at this time. Pam was honored in a private ceremony with her immediate family in attendance along the shores of Hood Canal.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you consider a gift to Pam's favorite charity. www.samaritanspurse.org Thank you for the outpouring of love and support for the family during this difficult time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved