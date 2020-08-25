Pamela (Pam) Jean King
We are saddened to announce the death of Pamela (Pam) Jean King of Hansville, Washington. Pam passed away suddenly at home on July 15, 2020.
Pam was born in Seattle, Washington on February 14, 1945 to Don and Doreen Mallett (Clinton). She was married to Jerry King for more than 50 years and survived by her two children, Kristi (King) Weber and husband Jeff, Sean King and wife Kelli, granddaughters Magnusen 'Maggie' Weber (21), Mia Weber (17) and Fiona King (3).
Pam enjoyed her magnificent view of Hood Canal, reading, gardening and beachcombing with her grandchildren. Being a grandmother was her greatest joy.
Regretfully, the family is not able to host a Celebration of Life at this time. Pam was honored in a private ceremony with her immediate family in attendance along the shores of Hood Canal.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you consider a gift to Pam's favorite charity. www.samaritanspurse.org
Thank you for the outpouring of love and support for the family during this difficult time.