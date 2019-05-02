|
|
Pamela Sue Prowse
Bremerton - Pamela Sue Prowse, 73, passed away peacefully in Bremerton, Washington on April 25, 2019.
Pam was born on September 13, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to Lester and Lorraine (Schulke) Warford. She graduated from East Bremerton High School in 1963. Pam was a homemaker while her children were young and when they started school, she worked as a Bank Teller. Pam enjoyed singing, bowling, snow skiing, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Kevin) Amo, son Alan Prowse, sister Charlotte Belmont, brother Lester "Punch" Warford, grandsons Spencer Helt and Max Amo, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and sister Judith Lemm.
Pam's infectious smile and beautiful voice will be greatly missed.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 2, 2019