July 28, 1927 – July 15, 2019
Longtime community member and loving mother - Patricia Ann Anderson passed away on Monday, July 15th, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family.
Pat was born in Seattle then raised in Edison, Washington by her mother and grandparents. As an only child growing up on the family farm, she enjoyed sharing stories of her childhood adventures. Pat graduated from Bow Edison High School and attended the University of Washington.
Pat met her first husband, Willard, while working at Sears as a switchboard operator. They went on to open a men's clothing store in downtown Bremerton, Anderson's Men Store, which they owned for the next 25 years. She was especially proud of her work in opening the first CAPRI program in Kitsap County. She facilitated that program for several years. She also worked for Dr. Houston in Bremerton and Stratos in Seattle. Pat later worked as the Executive Director of the Kitsap County Medical Society. She loved her time with the Medical Society and made many long-lasting friendships. She eventually retired in 2007 at the age of 80. Pat also did volunteer work and was a long-time member of the Harrison Hospital M. Mathis Guild. She had a very strong work ethic and instilled that in her family.
Pat embraced life's opportunities. In addition to her professional commitments, she never compromised the importance of time with her friends. She played in multiple bridge groups and retained her sharp wit until the end of her life. Pat met a very special friend, Dick Braun, in 1986, and shared with him a love of culture and travel. As true companions they spent several years traveling through Europe. While Pat and Dick visited many beautiful places, Villefranche-sur-mer in Southern France was a favorite.
Family was everything to Pat and they miss her profoundly. She is survived by three daughters, Marcia (Perry) Hedstrom, Karen (Denny) Rask and Linda (Don) Lay, six grandchildren; Kyle (Samantha) and Kevin Rask, Joe (Krista) and Jason (Ashley) Hedstrom and Jenny (Josh) Higgs and Andy (Lindsey) Lay; 10 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Dick Braun and her precious dog, Charlie.
Pat led a full life and died the way she lived, with dignity and grace. She will be remembered by all for her genuine kindness and how she made people feel important and special. It was her true gift.
Please join the family in celebrating the life of Pat Anderson on Sunday, August 4th at Kitsap Golf and Country Club at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Seattle Children's Hospital through the Silverdale Guild.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 21, 2019