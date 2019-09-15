Resources
Pat Myrto


1938 - 2019
Pat Myrto Obituary
Pat Myrto, 80, of Silverdale, WA passed away on September 2, 2019. Pat was born on November 21, 1938 in New York, NY to Frank W. and Mary C. (Peterson) Myrto. He served honorably in the US Air Force. Well known among the technology elite of the Pacific Northwest, Pat was famous for contributing to the development of UNIX libraries, starting a leading regional ISP in Seattle, and was a co-founder of the Seattle Internet Exchange (SIX), a primary network fixture for the entire Pacific Northwest.

He worked over the last 20 years as part of The Mead Group in Seattle solving elaborate technology problems and ruthlessly correcting the smartest people in the room. Pat was an avid marksman, gold and aviation enthusiast, and a loyal friend. He is survived by his adopted family of Malcolm, Kathy, Angie, and Nate Mead; as well as his loving dog, Taz. Memorial donations can be made to Washington Pit Bull Rescue https://donate.rescueme.org/pitbull . An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
