Pouslsbo, WA

Patricia A. Merritt, 74, of Poulsbo, passed away on February 17, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 12, 1945 in Rochester, NY to Richard and Florence (Adams) Merritt. Trisha graduated from Rochester High. She worked as a key punch operator, travel agent and office manager. Trisha married Stephen Verderber on March 14, 1981 in Sunnyvale, CA. She loved animals, cared for many dogs and enjoyed traveling. Trisha is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband. No formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to https://support.bestfriends.org. Please visit Trish's online guestbook at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
